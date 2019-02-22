B/R Countdown: DeMar DeRozan's 10 Nastiest Dunks with the Toronto Raptors

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoFebruary 22, 2019

  1. Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks

  2. Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans

  3. ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes

  4. Will Harden Burn Himself Out Before the Playoffs?

  5. When MJ Wore #12 After His Jersey Was Stolen Before a Game

  6. 15 Years Ago, LeBron, Wade and Melo Took Over All-Star Weekend

  7. 14 Years Ago, Iverson Dropped Career-High 60 Points

  8. The Kyrie and LeBron Bromance Is Back!

  9. Bats Have Become an Unexpected Attraction at Spurs Games

  10. KD Giving Back to His Hometown with Durant Center

  11. Four Years Ago, Klay Drops Record 37 Pts in One Quarter

  12. Remembering the Night Kobe Scored 81 Points

  13. Happy 37th Birthday Dwyane Wade

  14. Steph Is a Few Shots Away from NBA 3-Point History

  15. Can Harden Keep His Dominance Going?

  16. Steph Gifts Fan Who Asked for Girls UA Kicks with New Curry 6s

  17. Happy 34th Birthday to LeBron 👑

  18. 4 Years Ago, Kobe Passed Jordan on the NBA Scoring List

  19. Drummond and Embiid Reignite Rivalry

  20. Happy 24th Birthday to Giannis Antetokounmpo

Right Arrow Icon

Tonight, DeMar DeRozan makes his return to Toronto after the Raptors traded him over the summer to the San Antonio Spurs. In this edition of B/R Countdown, we celebrate DeRozan's homecoming with a count down of his best dunks with the Raptors.


Bleacher Report is the go-to destination for basketball fans everywhere. B/R's NBA coverage delivers must-see on-court analysis and highlights on a daily basis. Connect to the NBA stories, teams, athletes and highlights that make the game more than a game.

Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    New NBA Power Rankings

    Would you switch up the top 5?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    New NBA Power Rankings

    Would you switch up the top 5?

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    Lowe: 'Don't Think' KP Was 'Psyched' to Play with KD

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Lowe: 'Don't Think' KP Was 'Psyched' to Play with KD

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Clippers Still Pushing for Postseason

    Amick: Ballmer has made it clear he wants to make the playoffs - first round pick be damned

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Clippers Still Pushing for Postseason

    Amick: Ballmer has made it clear he wants to make the playoffs - first round pick be damned

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA Responds to ESPN's Tim Donaghy Story

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA Responds to ESPN's Tim Donaghy Story

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report