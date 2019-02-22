Which QB Could Beat the Aliens in a Football Version of Space Jam?

Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans Kylie Ohlmiller Might Just Be the Greatest LAX Player Ever When MJ Wore #12 After His Jersey Was Stolen Before a Game 15 Years Ago, LeBron, Wade and Melo Took Over All-Star Weekend 14 Years Ago, Iverson Dropped Career-High 60 Points AAF Was Perfect Cure for Football Fans' Post-SB Blues Projected No. 1 NBA Pick Commits to Georgia Team Went 1-78 Until Freshman Savior Stepped into the Gym CFB National Signing Day 2019 Did Not Disappoint The Kyrie and LeBron Bromance Is Back! Makur Maker Is 7-Ft Recruit with Guard-Like Handles Bats Have Become an Unexpected Attraction at Spurs Games Friends to Foes, Ex-UGA Teammates Meet in Super Bowl Cooks Gave a Super Gift to This Rams Employee You Can Chop Your Way to a Lumberjack World Championship KD Giving Back to His Hometown with Durant Center Floorball Is the Newest Growing Sport in the USA Former No. 1 NBA Pick Is Lighting It Up in the G League Four Years Ago, Klay Drops Record 37 Pts in One Quarter Right Arrow Icon

The Space Jam sequel will be released in July of 2021. But which quarterback could defeat the aliens in a football version of the film? We asked NFL stars which QB they would want on their team. Watch the video above to find out their answers.

Connect to the stories, teams, athletes and highlights that make the game more than a game.

Speaking of the game, it's time to take your sports knowledge to the next level! Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.