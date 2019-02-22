Apex Legends Demolishes Fortnite Records, Taking over the Gaming World

First there was Fortnite, now there is Apex Legends. EA's new battle royale is taking over the gaming world and breaking Fortnite's previous download records. Watch the video above for more about the next gaming sensation.


