Killmonger or T'challa? Von Miller and Others Talk Black Panther Before Oscars

Samantha PrevotFeatured Columnist IFebruary 24, 2019

Right Arrow Icon

Black Panther is a Best Picture nominee at this year's Oscars. B/R asked Von Miller, George Kittle and other NFL stars if they are more Killmonger or T'challa.

Watch the video above to find out what they said.

              

