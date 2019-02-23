Levante vs. Real Madrid: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid will aim to return to winning ways in La Liga on Sunday when they travel to the Estadi Ciutat de Valencia to take on Levante.

Los Blancos suffered a 2-1 defeat to Girona last time out that has dented their title ambitions and left them nine points behind leaders Barcelona after 24 games.

Levante come into the game fresh from a 4-1 win over Celta Vigo and will be hoping to complete a league double over Los Blancos.

Paco Lopez's side won 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu in La Liga back in October thanks to goals from Jose Luis Morales and Roger Marti.

Time: 7:45 p.m. (GMT)/2:45 a.m. (ET)

Date: Sunday, February 24

TV Info: BeIN Sports (U.S.), ITV4 (UK)

Live Stream: Eleven Sports (UK), BeIN Sports Connect (U.S.), fuboTV (U.S.)

Odds: Levante win: 17-4, Real Madrid win: 8-15, draw: 15-4

Match Preview

Levante have had an inconsistent season but their victory over Real Madrid and a win against Barcelona in the first leg of their Copa del Rey clash shows they can cause the top teams problems.

Their big weakness this season has been in defence. The Frogs have the joint-worst record in Spain's top flight and have conceded 43 goals already.

Going forward it's a different story entirely, as only Barcelona, Real Madrid and Sevilla have outscored Levante in La Liga.

Roger Marti has nine goals, while Morales has eight and they will look to cause Real Madrid problems at the back.

Football writer Simon Harrison highlighted the other threats they possess:

Levante will fancy their chances of taking something against a Real Madrid side that have leaked goals away from home.

Santiago Solari's men have conceded 22 on their travels this season and have not kept a clean sheet in an away La Liga match since the start of December.

Real Madrid's defeat to Girona halted an impressive run of five straight La Liga wins. They also lost captain Sergio Ramos to a red card against Eusebio Sacristan's men, meaning he'll be suspended for the trip to Levante.



Solari must also decide whether to continue with Marcelo in defence. The Brazilian put in a poor display against Girona, and the team have a better record with Sergio Reguilon in the team:

Sunday's game comes before some vital fixtures for Real Madrid. They face two games against Barcelona, in the Copa del Rey and La Liga, and then take on Ajax in the UEFA Champions League.

Levante have already proven this season they can be awkward opponents who can't be taken lightly, but Real Madrid must win to keep their faint title hopes alive and will want to head into an important week on a high.