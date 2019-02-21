Roman Reigns to Address Recovery from Leukemia on WWE Monday Night Raw

Ron Elkman/Sports Imagery/Getty Images

Four months after taking a sabbatical from WWE to receive treatment for leukemia, Roman Reigns will be back on next week's episode of Raw to update his status.

WWE chairman Vince McMahon shared the news of Reigns' return on Twitter:

Reigns opened the Oct. 22 episode of Raw by announcing he had to relinquish the WWE universal championship because his leukemia had returned after originally being diagnosed with the disease 11 years ago:

In January, The Rock announced Reigns completed filming a role as his brother in the upcoming movie Hobbs & Shaw.

After the Rock's announcement, Reigns posted on Instagram he was hoping to get back in the squared circle "as soon as possible."

If Reigns is close to making his in-ring return, it comes at an opportune time for WWE. The company has one more pay-per-view—Fastlane on March 10—before filling out the card for WrestleMania 35 on April 7.