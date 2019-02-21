Tyron Woodley Says Georges St-Pierre Turned Down Chance to Fight Him

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 21, 2019

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 31: Tyron Woodley poses for photos during the UFC 235 Press Conference inside the David Copperfield Theater at MGM Grand on January 31, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

As Georges St-Pierre heads into retirement, per Brett Okamoto of ESPN, we are left wondering what would have happened if he had ever fought Tyron Woodley. 

Woodley explained Thursday that he brought up a fight against St-Pierre "five or six times" but the offer was never accepted despite years of trying, per TMZ Sports.

While Woodley explained it would be a win-win situation for himself to improve his brand, he did understand why St-Pierre wouldn't fight him because he had nothing to prove.

He did speculate that he would beat the superstar, who ended his career with a 26-2 record.

"He's not going to beat me," the 36-year-old said of St-Pierre. "He's not going to beat me just 'cause I'm a better version of him. I'm more powerful, I'm stronger, I'm gonna be nearly impossible for him to take down."

Despite his confidence, Woodley did concede that the Canadian was one of the best MMA fighters of all-time. He ranked him third behind only Jon Jones and Anderson Silva.

Woodley certainly did fine for himself without the boost from facing St-Pierre. He currently owns the UFC welterweight title, which he won after it was vacated by St-Pierre. He also has a 19-3-1 record and has been one of the top competitors in the sport over the past decade.

Still, fans might have been robbed of what could have been an incredible bout between two great fighters.

