Tavon Young, Ravens Reportedly Agree to 3-Year, $25.8 Million Contract Extension

The Baltimore Ravens and cornerback Tavon Young reportedly agreed to a three-year, $25.8 million contract extension Thursday.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the deal could reach $29 million with incentives. The contract would make Young the highest-paid slot cornerback in football.

Young, 24, was due to make $2.1 million in the final year of his contract. The 2016 fourth-round pick recorded 37 tackles and one interception in 2018, and he returned two fumbles for touchdowns.

