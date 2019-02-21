Tavon Young, Ravens Reportedly Agree to 3-Year, $25.8 Million Contract Extension

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistFebruary 21, 2019

Baltimore Ravens strong safety Tony Jefferson celebrates after a touchdown by Tavon Young on a fumble by Los Angeles Chargers tight end Antonio Gates during the second half in an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The Baltimore Ravens and cornerback Tavon Young reportedly agreed to a three-year, $25.8 million contract extension Thursday. 

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the deal could reach $29 million with incentives. The contract would make Young the highest-paid slot cornerback in football.

Young, 24, was due to make $2.1 million in the final year of his contract. The 2016 fourth-round pick recorded 37 tackles and one interception in 2018, and he returned two fumbles for touchdowns.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Overhauling the Offense … Again

    Baltimore Ravens logo
    Baltimore Ravens

    Overhauling the Offense … Again

    Todd Karpovich
    via Baltimore Ravens News | Russell Street Report

    Every NFL Team's Offseason To-Do List 📝

    Baltimore Ravens logo
    Baltimore Ravens

    Every NFL Team's Offseason To-Do List 📝

    Chris Roling
    via Bleacher Report

    Case Keenum 'Shocked' by Joe Flacco Trade

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Case Keenum 'Shocked' by Joe Flacco Trade

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    The Biggest Risks in 2019 Free Agency 😰

    NFL logo
    NFL

    The Biggest Risks in 2019 Free Agency 😰

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report