Case Keenum 'Definitely Shocked,' Disappointed by Broncos' Trade for Joe Flacco

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Denver Broncos quarterback Case Keenum said he was "definitely shocked" to hear the team is set to acquire fellow quarterback Joe Flacco in a trade with the Baltimore Ravens when the NFL's new league year begins on March 13.

Keenum said during an appearance on the Sports Spectrum podcast that he received a call from Broncos general manager John Elway to inform him of the news.

"I was definitely shocked; it was a surprise for us and I think probably for the first day or so that's kind of what it was," he said. "But for us, we're definitely disappointed; it's not something we wanted to happen. I know that everybody's doing their job, and John feels like that was a chance for him to help the Broncos out."

Keenum signed a two-year, $36 million contract with the Broncos last March.

The 31-year-old journeyman completed 62.3 percent of his passes for 3,890 yards with 18 touchdowns and 15 interceptions while starting all 16 games. The eighth-year veteran ranked 26th among quarterbacks in Pro Football Focus' grades and 29th in ESPN's Total QBR.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported the Broncos will attempt to trade Keenum. If no deal is found, he'll either need to accept a "massive paycut" or get released.

The University of Houston product told the podcast the team hasn't informed him what direction it plans to go:

"You know, really, it's really open-ended right now. We don't know what's going to happen, there's still a lot up in the air; this is really fresh. So a lot of these emotions that we're talking about are still kind of going on, still happening. So who knows what's going to be in store? I don't for sure, God does. But we'll be ready for whatever God has in store for us next."

Flacco led the Ravens to a Super Bowl XLVII title seven years ago, but the 34-year-old's overall numbers are lackluster. His 84.1 career passer rating ranks 22nd among active quarterbacks. Keenum is 20th at 84.5.

The Broncos posted a 6-10 record in 2018 with the league's 19th-ranked passing game.