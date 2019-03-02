Joel Embiid Expects to Return Soon from Knee Injury; Says It's Getting Better

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid could be nearing a return to the court, though no firm date has been set.

Per ESPN's Tim Bontemps, Embiid said prior to Saturday's game against the Golden State Warriors he thinks he will be back "fairly soon" from a knee injury that was "progressively getting worse" before he went to the team about it.

"I expect to be back soon," Embiid said, via Tom Moore of the Bucks County Courier Times.

Per Moore, Embiid is expecting to do contact drills Saturday.

Injuries have been a constant in the 24-year-old's career to this point. Embiid hasn't played since the All-Star Game on Feb. 17 because of soreness in his left knee. He also missed the first two seasons of his career with foot issues after the 76ers selected him third overall in the 2014 draft.

When healthy, the Kansas product is one of the best centers in the entire league and is averaging 27.3 points, 13.5 rebounds and 1.9 blocks in 54 games this season.

While the Sixers have Ben Simmons, Jimmy Butler and Tobias Harris to carry the offense while Embiid is sidelined, they don't have anyone else in the frontcourt who can realistically impact the game on the same level as their starter.

Look for Amir Johnson and Jonah Bolden to see more playing time, but Philadelphia will need Embiid back and healthy if it is going to challenge for a spot in the NBA Finals.