Brett Brown: Markelle Fultz 'Didn't Mean' Comments Critical of 76ers Coaches

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

After Markelle Fultz raised some eyebrows with comments he made following his trade to the Orlando Magic earlier this month, Philadelphia 76ers coach Brett Brown is coming to the point guard's defense while making it clear that there is no bad blood.

"He didn't mean that," Brown said on Wednesday, h/t Longport Media's Ky Carlin. "And I spoke back and forth, but he didn't mean that. He's a good kid, he's a good young man and truly we wish him well."

After being dealt to Orlando at the Feb. 7 trade deadline, Fultz let it be known that he was eager for a fresh start.

"It just excites me to know that I have a coach that's going to push you to be better and not just going to tell you what you want to hear," Fultz said during his introductory press conference.

Philadelphia traded up in the 2017 NBA draft to take Fultz with the top overall pick. Unfortunately for both sides, his stint in the City of Brotherly Love was plagued by injuries. Fultz appeared in just 33 regular-season games in his year-plus run with the Sixers, and he appeared in only three of his team's 10 postseason games in 2018.

Fultz averaged just 7.7 points on 41.4 percent shooting, making just 26.7 percent of his three-point attempts and 53.4 percent of his free-throw attempts.

The 20-year-old appeared in Philadelphia's first 19 contests of this season before being sidelined due to injury. Following Fultz's thoracic outlet syndrome diagnosis in December, Brown expressed his support for the second-year player.

"Just moving forward, I think it’s still waiting to get him back with us and help him get back on the court," Brown said on Dec. 5, per the Inquirer's Keith Pompey. "But at the moment, we miss him. I miss his company. I miss him being around."

Fultz would not appear in another game for the Sixers. He has yet to suit up for the Magic.

Fultz's time in Philadelphia did not go as either side had hoped. The comments made during his introductory press conference with Orlando struck some as shade being thrown at Brown and the Sixers coaching staff, but that apparently was not the case.