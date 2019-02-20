Georges St-Pierre Reportedly to Announce Retirement from MMA on Thursday

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

UFC legend Georges St-Pierre will reportedly announce his retirement from MMA on Thursday.

According to ESPN's Ariel Helwani, St-Pierre will make it official at a press conference in Montreal. Helwani added that St-Pierre had been hoping to fight UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov but decided to retire when nothing came to fruition.

The 37-year-old St-Pierre is a three-time UFC welterweight champion and one-time UFC middleweight champion, making him one of only six multi-division champs in UFC history.

St-Pierre debuted professionally in 2002 and then made his UFC debut at UFC 46 in 2004. He stepped away from fighting after beating Johny Hendricks at UFC 167 in 2013 but made his return at UFC 217 in 2017 and beat Michael Bisping for the UFC middleweight title.

Just over a month after beating Bisping, St-Pierre vacated the title so that he could receive treatment for ulcerative colitis.

St-Pierre is set to retire from MMA with a career record of 26-2. His only losses came against Matt Hughes and Matt Serra, but he went on to beat them both in subsequent rematches.

With a winning percentage of 90.9 percent in 22 UFC fights, St-Pierre will retire with the fifth-best winning percentage in UFC history behind only Khabib, Jon Jones, Tony Ferguson and Daniel Cormier.

St-Pierre also has the second-most wins in UFC history, and his 13-fight winning streak from 2007 until now ranks as the third-longest of all time.