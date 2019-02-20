Steve Stricker Named Team USA Captain for 2020 Ryder Cup

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Steve Stricker has been confirmed as the United States captain for the 2020 Ryder Cup in Whistling Straits, Wisconsin.

The U.S. team announced the news Wednesday:

Stricker, 51, said "there is no greater honour" in U.S. golf than to captain the Ryder Cup team, per Dan McDonald on the Ryder Cup's official website.

He added:

"I am humbled by both the opportunity at hand and the responsibility that comes with the position. I'd like to thank the PGA Ryder Cup Committee for their belief in me.



"While we were disappointed with the result in Paris, I am confident the setback will fuel our preparations for what will take place at Whistling Straits. Europe's talent will present a great challenge, but we will be focused on what we can accomplish together in 2020 in my home state, in front of a loyal legion of sports fans in Wisconsin. It's going to be a memorable week."

Stricker also named 2018's losing U.S. captain, Jim Furyk, as his first vice captain:

Furyk previously acted as an assistant to Stricker when he led the U.S to victory at the 2017 Presidents Cup in New Jersey.

Stricker is a Wisconsin native and has previously played in three Ryder Cup teams.

In 2008 he took half a point in three matches as the U.S. prevailed comfortably at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky. He was then part of losing causes in 2010 and 2012. In the last two Ryder Cups, Stricker has acted as a vice captain.

A 12-time winner on the PGA Tour, Stricker has never won a major, making him unique among U.S. captains:

He has a big job on his hands to revive Team USA's fortunes in the biennial competition.

Europe have dominated the Ryder Cup for the best part of the last two decades, winning seven of the last nine editions. A hugely talented but arguably overconfident U.S. side were humbled at Le Golf National in France last September as they lost by seven points.