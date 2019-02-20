NBA Rumors: Warriors Have 'Mused' Pursuing Giannis If Kevin Durant Leaves

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistFebruary 20, 2019

Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant fouls Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, in Milwaukee. The Warriors won 105-95. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Morrry Gash/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors are reportedly considering a run at Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo if they are unable to re-sign Kevin Durant during the offseason.

According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, the Warriors have "internally mused" bringing in Antetokounmpo, who can become a free agent in 2021.

                    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

