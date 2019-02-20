NBA Rumors: Warriors Have 'Mused' Pursuing Giannis If Kevin Durant Leaves

Morrry Gash/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors are reportedly considering a run at Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo if they are unable to re-sign Kevin Durant during the offseason.

According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, the Warriors have "internally mused" bringing in Antetokounmpo, who can become a free agent in 2021.

