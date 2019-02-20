F1 Pre-Season Testing 2019: Times and Wednesday Analysis from Barcelona

Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Kimi Raikkonen topped the timesheets in pre-season Formula One testing on Wednesday morning as he clocked a lap time of one minute, 17.762 seconds, the fastest of the week so far.

The Alfa Romeo driver bettered his former team-mate Sebastian Vettel, who set the pace early on in his Ferrari and finished the morning's action with a fastest lap of 1:18.350.

Renault's Nico Hulkenberg was third fastest at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in front of Toro Rosso's Daniil Kvyat and Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

Here are the top times from the morning's action:

Valtteri Bottas was ninth fastest running in the Mercedes. He had the longest run, though, as he got 88 laps under his belt.

Off the track, there was a notable development on Wednesday as Williams finally got their new car to the circuit:

Delays in the building of the FW42 had meant Williams did not run at all on the first two days in Barcelona, but they will now be hoping to finally get going on Wednesday.

The only major interruption on the track in the morning came when Pietro Fittipaldi's Haas ground to a halt emitting smoke, prompting a red flag.

The Brazilian development driver had already completed 41 laps by then in a productive session.

And Haas were able to get the car back out on track before the lunch break.

Carlos Sainz also spun into the gravel late on in the morning session, but he and his McLaren emerged unscathed.