Vasyl Lomachenko to Defend Lightweight Titles vs. Anthony Crolla in April

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorFebruary 20, 2019

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 08: Alexander Besputin punches Juan Carlos Abreu during their welterweight fight at The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on December 08, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
Al Bello/Getty Images

Unified light heavyweight champion Vasyl Lomachenko will defend his WBA, WBO and The Ring titles against Anthony Crolla on April 12 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, per Dan Rafael of ESPN. 

Top Rank vice president Carl Moretti provided ESPN with the news and also said Gilberto "Zurdo" Ramirez will make his light-heavyweight debut on the same night against a to-be-determined opponent.

Lomachenko is 12-1. Crolla is 34-6-3.

    

