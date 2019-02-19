Vasyl Lomachenko to Defend Lightweight Titles vs. Anthony Crolla in April

Al Bello/Getty Images

Unified light heavyweight champion Vasyl Lomachenko will defend his WBA, WBO and The Ring titles against Anthony Crolla on April 12 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, per Dan Rafael of ESPN.

Top Rank vice president Carl Moretti provided ESPN with the news and also said Gilberto "Zurdo" Ramirez will make his light-heavyweight debut on the same night against a to-be-determined opponent.

Lomachenko is 12-1. Crolla is 34-6-3.

