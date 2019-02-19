Kylie Ohlmiller Might Just Be the Greatest LAX Player of All Time

Kylie Ohlmiller could be the best lacrosse player of all time, and calls herself the Steph Curry of the sport. She even has her own bobblehead. Watch the video above for more about why Ohlmiller is the LAX GOAT.


