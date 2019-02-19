Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian Reportedly Break Up After Alleged Cheating

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 19, 2019

PORTLAND, OR - JANUARY 16: Tristan Thompson #13 of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts in the first half against hte Portland Trail Blazers during their game at Moda Center on January 16, 2019 in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)
Abbie Parr/Getty Images

It appears the whirlwind romance between Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian isn't going to have a fairytale ending.

Per TMZ SportsKardashian broke up with Thompson after he allegedly cheated on her with one of her sister's friends at a party over the weekend. 

"They aren't speaking," an unnamed source told Emily Marcus of US Weekly about the couple.

TMZ previously obtained surveillance footage from October 2017 showing Thompson kissing one woman at a hookah lounge in Washington D.C. Kardashian was three months pregnant with the couple's first child at the time. 

Per Maria Pasquini of People, the couple reportedly were trying to repair their relationship after reconciling following Thompson's infidelity. 

Kardashian and Thompson began dating in 2016. She gave birth to their daughter, True Thompson, last April. 

Related

    Don't Follow Us on IG? Tap Here 👉

    Cleveland Cavaliers logo
    Cleveland Cavaliers

    Don't Follow Us on IG? Tap Here 👉

    Instagram
    via Instagram

    Larry Nance Jr. Convinced Cavs Aren’t 'Bottom-Tier Team'

    Cleveland Cavaliers logo
    Cleveland Cavaliers

    Larry Nance Jr. Convinced Cavs Aren’t 'Bottom-Tier Team'

    Anthony Nash
    via Cavs Nation

    Why These Teams Should Consider Full Rebuild

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Why These Teams Should Consider Full Rebuild

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    How Donaghy Fixed NBA Games

    Cleveland Cavaliers logo
    Cleveland Cavaliers

    How Donaghy Fixed NBA Games

    ESPN.com
    via ESPN.com