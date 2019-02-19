Charles Clay, Cardinals Agree to 1-Year Deal Worth Reported $3.2 Million

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

The Arizona Cardinals announced the signing of veteran tight end Charles Clay on a one-year contract Tuesday, joining cornerback Robert Alford and linebacker Brooks Reed as veterans the Cardinals have already signed this offseason.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the deal is "worth up to $3.25 million that includes a $350,000 signing bonus."

Clay, 30, was cut by the Buffalo Bills last week. He was entering the final season of a five-year, $38 million deal with the team. The veteran tight end had a disappointing 2018, registering just 21 catches for 184 yards. It was the first time in his career he didn't record a single touchdown reception, his fewest receiving yards and his fewest receptions since the 2012 campaign.

He should be an upgrade in Arizona, however, where Ricky Seals-Jones and Jermaine Gresham combined to catch 43 passes for 437 yards and a touchdown.

In his prime, Clay was an above-average receiving option at tight end, with his best season coming in 2013 (69 catches for 759 yards and six scores). Arizona will be hoping for that player, not the one who was a complete non-factor in Buffalo last year.

Certainly, Clay offers another reliable target for young quarterback Josh Rosen, who didn't have many playmakers in his rookie season. In Clay, Larry Fitzgerald, David Johnson and Christian Kirk, the team has a decent collection of talent, but continuing to improve the skill positions should be a major priority this offseason.

Adding Clay is a nice start.