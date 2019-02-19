Report: AAF Needed $250 Million Emergency Investment to Be Able to Make Payroll

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The Alliance of American Football has achieved early success during its inaugural season, but it reportedly was on the verge of collapsing recently because of financial troubles.

Fortunately for the AAF, Carolina Hurricanes majority owner Tom Dundon stepped up to save the day in the form of a $250 million investment, per The Athletic's David Glenn on Monday.

"Without a new, nine-figure investor, nobody is sure what would have happened," a source told Glenn. "You can always tell people their checks are going to be a little late, but how many are going to show up on the weekend for games when they don't see anything hit their bank accounts on Friday?"

Dundon is expected to be announced as the league's new chairman on Tuesday.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

