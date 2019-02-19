Jurgen Klopp: Fabinho May Be in Defence vs. Bayern Munich If Dejan Lovren Unfit

James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp may opt to deploy Fabinho at centre-back against Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday if Dejan Lovren does not pass a late fitness test.

The Reds face Bayern in the first leg of the last-16 tie at Anfield. Lovren is still recovering from a hamstring problem that could keep him sidelined along with the suspended Virgil van Dijk and injured Joe Gomez, who is still out with a fractured leg.

Per MailOnline's Jack Bezants, Klopp said:

"Dejan, I actually have to wait minute by minute if there is a chance or not.

"Fabinho? In the Champions League, against Bayern Munich, it is not an easy job but it makes sense, it depends all about how we defend in general.

"There will be a lot of moments where we have to defend. We have worked on that, we respect the quality of Bayern Munich a lot.

"Speed, technique, experience, it is all what you need to be successful."

Lovren did not train on Monday, per James Pearce of the Liverpool Echo:

Fabinho has played as a centre-back twice this season. Both occasions were in January, in a 1-0 win at Brighton & Hove Albion and in a 2-1 defeat at Wolverhampton Wanderers, albeit the latter was in a much-changed FA Cup side.

The Brazilian is a versatile player, having started out as a right-back at Monaco before transitioning into midfield.

Goal's Jack Sear was impressed with his showing in defence against Brighton:

However, against the Seagulls he was alongside Van Dijk, the Reds' best centre-back, whereas his partner will be Joel Matip if he's in defence on Tuesday.

Dealing with the likes of Robert Lewandowski will be a different prospect to handling Brighton's attack.

The Pole has 25 goals and 11 assists to his name in all competitions this season, including eight strikes in six Champions League games.

If Fabinho plays in defence on Tuesday, he'll need to be at the top of his game to stop the striker.