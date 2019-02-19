5-Star PG Prospect LaMelo Ball Reveals He's Being Recruited by Kansas, USC

Liusjenas Kulbis/Associated Press

LaMelo Ball may never be eligible to play college basketball, but that hasn't stopped Kansas and USC from recruiting him.

At least according to the youngest Ball brother, that is.

Ball revealed as much during a November exchange with his brother and Los Angeles Lakers point guard, Lonzo, that aired in the latest episode of Ball in The Family (h/t Andrew Joseph of For The Win):

Lonzo: Are you still trying to go to college?

LaMelo: Oh, I'm going for sure now. I actually talked to USC two days ago, talking to KU.

LaMelo is a 5-star prospect and the No. 19 player in the class of 2019, per 247Sports' composite rankings, but Joseph noted his "college recruitment has been quiet" largely because the chances he will be eligible "border on improbable."

Ball signed with an agent in 2017 before playing overseas.

This comes after LaMelo and his outspoken father, LaVar, discussed his immediate basketball future on ESPN's Jalen & Jacoby in December. LaMelo is playing with Ohio prep school Spire Institute and said he believes he will be eligible to play college basketball but would be willing to suit up in the NBA G League next season as well.

Ben Axelrod of WKYC in Cleveland reported in November that LaMelo listed North Carolina, Duke, Kentucky, Kansas and Michigan State when discussing where he wants to play college basketball.

There is a blue-blood flavor to that list, and he could bolster a Kansas class that is No. 55 in 247Sports' team rankings. USC checks in at No. 3 on that list.

However, the question is whether he would even be eligible, and Joseph called the G League "a more likely scenario."