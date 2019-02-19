5-Star PG Prospect LaMelo Ball Reveals He's Being Recruited by Kansas, USC

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistFebruary 19, 2019

FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2018, file photo, BC Prienu Vytautas's LaMelo Ball is shown in action during the Big Baller Brand Challenge friendly tournament match against BC Zalgiris-2 in Prienai, Lithuania. LaMelo Ball, the brother of Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball, has been ejected from a game in Lithuania after striking an opponent. Ball clashed with Lithuanian player Mindaugas Susinskas during Monday's, Oct. 1, 2018, exhibition game between local club Dzukija and a touring team of United States players from the Junior Basketball Association established by the Ball brothers' father, LaVar Ball. (AP Photo/Liusjenas Kulbis, File)
Liusjenas Kulbis/Associated Press

LaMelo Ball may never be eligible to play college basketball, but that hasn't stopped Kansas and USC from recruiting him.

At least according to the youngest Ball brother, that is.

Ball revealed as much during a November exchange with his brother and Los Angeles Lakers point guard, Lonzo, that aired in the latest episode of Ball in The Family (h/t Andrew Joseph of For The Win):

Lonzo: Are you still trying to go to college?

LaMelo: Oh, I'm going for sure now. I actually talked to USC two days ago, talking to KU.

LaMelo is a 5-star prospect and the No. 19 player in the class of 2019, per 247Sports' composite rankings, but Joseph noted his "college recruitment has been quiet" largely because the chances he will be eligible "border on improbable."

Ball signed with an agent in 2017 before playing overseas.

This comes after LaMelo and his outspoken father, LaVar, discussed his immediate basketball future on ESPN's Jalen & Jacoby in December. LaMelo is playing with Ohio prep school Spire Institute and said he believes he will be eligible to play college basketball but would be willing to suit up in the NBA G League next season as well.

Ben Axelrod of WKYC in Cleveland reported in November that LaMelo listed North Carolina, Duke, Kentucky, Kansas and Michigan State when discussing where he wants to play college basketball.

There is a blue-blood flavor to that list, and he could bolster a Kansas class that is No. 55 in 247Sports' team rankings. USC checks in at No. 3 on that list.

However, the question is whether he would even be eligible, and Joseph called the G League "a more likely scenario."

Related

    Duke New AP CBB No. 1

    1️⃣Duke takes top spot 📈Gonzaga, UVa, UK rise 📉Vols fall after loss

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Duke New AP CBB No. 1

    1️⃣Duke takes top spot 📈Gonzaga, UVa, UK rise 📉Vols fall after loss

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Zion Huge Betting Favorite to Be No. 1 Pick

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Zion Huge Betting Favorite to Be No. 1 Pick

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    No. 3 UVA Gets Road Win vs. No. 20 Virginia Tech

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    No. 3 UVA Gets Road Win vs. No. 20 Virginia Tech

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    New Predictions for the Full 2019 Bracket 🔮

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    New Predictions for the Full 2019 Bracket 🔮

    Kerry Miller
    via Bleacher Report