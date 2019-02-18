Steelers' Antonio Brown Open to Trade with 'Any' Team Showing Interest

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Wide receiver Antonio Brown is "excited" to play for "whatever teams give me an opportunity."

He said as much during an interview with ESPN, noting "any team who show interest" would be on his radar.

Brown is still on the Pittsburgh Steelers roster—as he has been for his entire NFL career since the AFC North team drafted him in the sixth round in 2010—but he used his Twitter account to essentially declare his time with the squad over:

Some of those teams may not be keen on pursuing Brown considering Peter King of NBC Sports reported: "I think the more Antonio Brown tweets, the more he scares off potential suitors. (That's not just something I think. In the case of one team, it's something I know.)"

On Friday, Brown tweeted, "Organizations got the fans tricked," before unleashing a string of social media posts Saturday that included criticism of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger:

Brown will not be a free agent until 2022, so the Steelers are under no obligation to trade him. However, it has been a tumultuous couple of months with the wide receiver, and the two sides may be primed to head in different directions.

He missed the Week 17 game against the Cincinnati Bengals after a dispute with Roethlisberger, per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Last week, Greg Pickel of Penn Live reported Brown was found guilty and paid more than $400 in fines and fees for a reckless driving charge after a November traffic stop.

According to a report by TMZ Sports, Brown was involved in a domestic dispute in January, though his attorney, Darren Heitner, called the allegations "baseless and false."

Brown is a seven-time Pro Bowler, four-time All-Pro and one of the most consistent playmakers in the league. Every team in the league would likely love to have him in its offense, but his off-field headlines raise eyebrows.

He has been open about his desire to leave the Steelers and is apparently willing to play for any team that wants to take a chance on him.