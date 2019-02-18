Kyler Murray Unsure If He'll Throw at Combine, Says Cardinals Would Be 'Nice'

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistFebruary 19, 2019

Heisman Trophy winner quarterback Kyler Murray posses with the Davey O'Brien football award he received in Fort Worth, Texas, Monday, Feb. 18, 2019. Murray accepted the Davey O'Brien award in his first public appearance since the Heisman Trophy winner announced his plan to pursue an NFL career rather than report to spring training as a first-round pick of the Oakland A's. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
LM Otero/Associated Press

Heisman Trophy winner and NFL draft hopeful Kyler Murray discussed multiple topics Monday and revealed he may not throw during the NFL Scouting Combine. 

According to Clarence Hill Jr. of the Star-Telegram, the Oklahoma product said he will attend the annual event in Indianapolis but has not decided if he will participate in drills. Hill also talked to the quarterback about Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury, and Murray said he has a "great relationship" with the former Texas Tech coach.

The Cardinals have the No. 1 pick in the 2019 draft, and Murray said he thinks he would fit well in Kingsbury’s air-raid offense but is certainly willing to play for any team.

"At the end of the day, they're going to do what's best for them," Murray said of the Cardinals, per Chuck Carlton of the Dallas Morning News. "I can't go into it with any expectations of being taken by the Cardinals. That would be nice for sure."

That Murray will attend the combine even if he may not throw is notable as he continues his shift toward a professional football career. Earlier this month, he announced he was "firmly and fully committing my life and time to becoming an NFL quarterback" even though the Oakland Athletics selected him with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2018 MLB draft.

The A's allowed him to play football at Oklahoma in 2018, though, and he took advantage by winning the Heisman Trophy and reaching the College Football Playoff as a dynamic dual-threat playmaker who could make defenders miss with his legs and fit passes through tight windows downfield.

It is easy to speculate about the Cardinals selecting him No. 1 overall given his skill set, especially since Kingsbury was fond of him as an NFL prospect in October when he was still the head coach at Texas Tech:

However, Arizona selected quarterback Josh Rosen with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2018 draft and appeared to make him the franchise signal-caller when he took over the starting role as a rookie. He completed 55.2 percent of his passes for 2,278 yards, 11 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

The team also tweeted its support of the UCLA product:

"Our feelings toward Josh haven't waned or changed," Kingsbury told reporters earlier this month. "I get that we have the first pick and there are going to be a million scenarios, and over the next three months they are going to come up. But Josh is our guy." 

That means Murray will likely be available for teams later in the draft, and Bleacher Report's Matt Miller projected him to go No. 7 to the Jacksonville Jaguars in his latest mock draft.

