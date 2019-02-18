On-Court Fight Overshadows LaMelo Ball, Spire's Win vs. Springdale Prep

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 19, 2019

PRIENAI, LITHUANIA - JANUARY 09: LaMelo Ball of Vytautas Prienai prior to the match between Vytautas Prienai and Zalgiris Kauno on January 9, 2018 in Prienai, Lithuania. (Photo by Alius Koroliovas/Getty Images)
Alius Koroliovas/Getty Images

LaMelo Ball had an eventful night as Spire Academy (Ohio) earned a 102-83 win over Springdale Prep (Maryland) in a game played at Towson University.

The highly touted prospect was playing in his first game after suffering a broken finger earlier this month but came through with 14 points and 12 assists Monday, per Spire Academy Director Justin Brantley.

He also looked like his old self while running the floor and finishing with some fast-break dunks:

There is no indication the injury suffered on the final dunk was anything serious.

Although he is often known for his shooting, this ability to push the tempo and finish at the rim is a major reason Ball is considered a 5-star prospect and the No. 19 overall player in the 2019 class, per 247Sports.

Meanwhile, the game also featured plenty of drama, as the two teams got into a scuffle that cleared the benches (Warning: NSFW language in videos):

Ball stayed away from the fight, walking around the action and avoiding any contact with the opposing team.

He remained focused on the prize and helped his team add another win to its impressive season.

Spire's next scheduled game is home Wednesday against Teays Valley.

