Former Arizona Coach Lute Olson Hospitalized After Suffering Minor Stroke

Kirby Lee/Getty Images

Former Arizona Wildcats and Iowa Hawkeyes head basketball coach Lute Olson has suffered a "minor stroke" and has been hospitalized.

Arizona Athletics announced the news, adding "our thoughts are with Coach Olson, his family and loved ones during this time."

Olson, 84, coached the Wildcats for 24 seasons from 1983 through 2007. He coached the Hawkeyes for the nine seasons before accepting the Arizona job and was the head coach at Long Beach State during the 1973-74 campaign.

According to Sam Radwany of KGUN in Tucson, Arizona, a news release from Banner University Medical Center said the coach is in good condition and expected to fully recover with rehabilitation.

Radwany noted this wasn't Olson's first stroke, as doctors informed him in 2008 he suffered an undiagnosed stroke.

Olson made a Final Four during his time with the Hawkeyes, but he is best known for his accomplishments at Arizona.

He finished with a 587-190 record at the Pac-12 program, won the national championship in 1997, made four Final Fours, won 11 regular-season conference crowns and captured four conference tournament titles.