Image: Josh Allen Autographs Photo with Jalen Ramsey Jab: 'Am I Still Trash?'

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistFebruary 18, 2019

BUFFALO, NY - NOVEMBER 25: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills calls an audible during NFL game action against the Jacksonville Jaguars at New Era Field on November 25, 2018 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)
Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen clapped back at Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who called him "trash" in an interview with GQ's Clay Skipper in August, albeit with an assist from a fan. 

Allen signed a photo of himself celebrating during the team's win over Jacksonville in November, asking Ramsey if he was still trash:

Alas, it wasn't Allen's idea. According to Brad Gelber of USA Today, the fan who requested the autograph Jeremy Seilheimer, also specifically asked Allen to include the dig at Ramsey:

"Many have made the autograph out to be a slight from Allen to Ramsey. However, Jeremy said that while it's not what many want to hear, he actually asked Josh to write it.

"'I paid for and asked Josh to write both inscriptions,' Seilheimer said. 'My wife Stacey and I were at the JCK (Jacksonville) game, obviously a memorable one for Josh and the fans and thought getting the canvas signed with those inscriptions would be a great addition to my Bills room!'"

So, there you have it. It's a bit of a bummer that it wasn't Allen's idea to ether Ramsey so thoroughly. Nonetheless, shoutout to Seilheimer for his creative idea for an autograph. As mementos go, that's a pretty cool one.

