Lakers News: Luke Walton Tells TMZ He and LeBron James 'Get Along Just Fine'

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

According to Luke Walton, he and LeBron James "get along just fine."

The Los Angeles Lakers coach spoke to TMZ Sports, telling them there is no truth to any rumors he and James are at odds.

"I don't know anything about that ... LeBron and I get along just fine, Walton said.

Bill Plaschke of the Los Angeles Times reported James' "associates" have not been happy with Walton's coaching this season. The Lakers have stayed committed to Walton, who is expected to remain the team's coach for the rest of the season.

"Nothing is going to happen with Luke," a source told Brodrick Turner of the Los Angeles Times. "There hasn't even been any talk about it and there won't be any talks about it. Luke will definitely finish the season and he has the full support. So any talk in the media or on social media can be put to bed about Luke. He's not going anywhere. There has been no conversation about it."

Walton is 89-132 in two-plus seasons with the Lakers and was hand-picked by owner Jeanie Buss. He previously coached under Steve Kerr with the Golden State Warriors, leading them to a 39-4 record during the 2015-16 season when Kerr took a leave of absence.

The Lakers are a disappointment at 28-29, albeit an understandable one. LeBron missed 18 games due to a groin injury, the longest absence of his career. The team has also been without Rajon Rondo and Lonzo Ball for extended stretches.

Add in the drama surrounding a potential Anthony Davis trade, and Walton's been handed a near-impossible coaching job. The Lakers roster is a bunch of one-year guys who aren't part of the long-term plans, young guys who are essentially viewed as trade fodder and LeBron, a living legend who understandably lives in his own ecosystem on the floor.