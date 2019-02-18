Jurgen Klopp Says Liverpool Fans Would Rather Win Premier League Than UCL

Jurgen Klopp Says Liverpool Fans Would Rather Win Premier League Than UCLFebruary 18, 2019
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says his club's supporters would rather win the Premier League than the UEFA Champions League ahead of Tuesday's last-16 tie against Bayern Munich.
The German spoke about his club's priorities in his pre-match press conference and is under no illusions which competition is more important to his team's fans.
"For all Liverpool fans it's the Premier League, that's clear," he said. "But now we play Champions League and you all expect we do our best. Thank God we don't have to make the decision today. We do not know today or tomorrow."
Liverpool have never won the Premier League and have not been crowned champions of England since 1990. They remain in contention this season and are currently second in the table behind Manchester City.
However, Liverpool's next fixture is the visit of Bayern Munich in the Champions League. The Reds were beaten in the finals last season and will be hoping to go one better this time around.
Klopp expects the atmosphere at Anfield to help them in their first leg:
Guardian sport @guardian_sport
Jürgen Klopp looks ahead to Liverpool v Bayern Munich: 'I have experienced it now a couple of times, that our crowd is really able to push us from 100 to 120, 130 or 140%. Hopefully it happens again' https://t.co/FdFix2umVE
Liverpool then return to Premier League action with a trip to bitter rivals Manchester United on Sunday. However, Klopp said his team can't afford to be distracted against Bayern:
Neil Jones @neiljonesgoal
Klopp on #LFC's big week "Game by game. You cannot think about it in a different way. We have only had tough months this season, and we have to be ready for that. We have to be focused 100 per cent on the game tomorrow night."
The Liverpool boss has problems to contend with for the Champions League tie. Key defender Virgil van Dijk is suspended, while Joe Gomez is out injured and still recovering from a leg fracture.
Croatian centre-back Dejan Lovren is also a doubt for the game, and Klopp has said he has to "wait minute by minute" to see if he will be available to play.
In attack, Roberto Firmino could also miss out as he is reportedly suffering from illness:
Neil Jones @neiljonesgoal
Big worry for Liverpool with Firmino struggling ahead of tomorrow's game. Illness causing havoc with Klopp's squad in recent weeks. #LFC
Liverpool have lost just once at home in all competitions this season, which stands them in good stead ahead of the visit from Bayern.
A good result against the German champions will also set the Reds up nicely for Sunday's trip to Old Trafford as they continue their title push.
