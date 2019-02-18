La Liga Results 2019: Full Table and Scores After Final Week 24 Match

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Athletic Bilbao eased their relegation fears with a 1-0 La Liga win over bottom side Huesca on Monday.

Raul Garcia scored the only goal of the game from the penalty spot in the first half to move Gaizka Garitano's side seven points clear of the drop zone.

The defeat ends Huesca's recent mini-revival and leaves the hosts still five points adrift at the bottom of the table.

Week 24 Results

Eibar 2-2 Getafe

Celta Vigo 1-4 Levante

Rayo Vallecano 0-1 Atletico Madrid

Real Sociedad 3-0 Leganes

Barcelona 1-0 Real Valladolid

Real Madrid 1-2 Girona

Valencia 0-0 Espanyol

Villarreal 3-0 Sevilla

Real Betis 1-1 Alaves

Huesca 0-1 Athletic Bilbao

La Liga Standings (Games Played, Points, Goal Difference)

1. Barcelona: 24, 54, +38

2. Atletico Madrid: 24, 47, +17

3. Real Madrid: 24, 45, +12

4. Sevilla: 24, 37, +10



5. Getafe: 24, 36, +9

6. Alaves: 24, 36, -3

7. Real Sociedad: 24, 34, +5

8. Real Betis: 24, 33, -3

9. Valencia: 24, 32, +4

10. Eibar: 24, 31, -1



11. Athletic Bilbao: 24, 30, -4

12. Levante: 24, 30, -7

13. Leganes: 24, 29, -5

14. Espanyol: 24, 29, -10

15. Girona: 24, 27, -9

16. Valladolid: 24, 26, -10

17. Celta Vigo: 24, 24, -7

18. Villarreal: 24, 23, -5

19. Rayo Vallecano: 24, 23, -14

20. Huesca: 24, 18, -17

Monday Recap

Huesca came into the game buoyed by two wins in a row but went behind after only 18 minutes when Garcia fired the visitors ahead from the penalty spot:

Adrian Dieguez was guilty of giving away the spot-kick. The defender lunged in on Inigo Martinez at the back post, leaving the referee little choice but to award the penalty.

Inaki Williams went close to adding a second with a shot on the half hour mark, as the visitors enjoyed the better of the first half.

Athletic had further opportunities after the break. Garcia set up Williams for another shot which goalkeeper Roberto Santamaria saved on the hour.

The goalkeeper was then called into action again to punch away a Garcia effort and keep the scoreline down to just a single goal.

Huesca pressed for an equaliser in the closing stages and came close to denying Athletic.

Enric Gallardo was just inches away from tapping home Moi Gomez's ball into the box on the stretch, while an unmarked David Ferreiro fired a good chance wide at the far post.

The win sees Athletic return to winning ways after two games without a victory, and they are now just seven points off fourth place.