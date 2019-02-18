WWE Rumors: Chyna, Triple H and DX's 2019 Hall of Fame Induction Ad Video Leaks

FAYEZ NURELDINE/Getty Images

It appears D-Generation X is heading to the WWE Hall of Fame.

An ad promoting DX's Hall of Fame induction leaked Sunday despite there being no announcement from WWE.

The ad names Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg Jesse James, Billy Gunn, Chyna and X-Pac as the inductees. Michaels would become the second two-time WWE Hall of Famer, joining Ric Flair.

The DX stable debuted in 1997 with Triple H, Michaels, Rick Rude and Chyna. Rude exited the faction when he returned to WCW, but DX quickly ascended to the top of WWE's roster due to its not-so-PG antics and antagonizing of authority.

Michaels was kicked out of the faction following his loss to Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania XIV, with Triple H assuming control (as Michaels was about to retire for several years from wrestling due to chronic back injuries).

Triple H brought in Road Dogg and Billy Gunn, who would form a tag team as the New Age Outlaws, along with X-Pac. The group would stay together in off-and-on incarnations until disbanding in 2000, after which DX would "reform" for brief, usually one-off storylines.

Michaels and Triple H were the only two members of the original group to be part of the reformed DX. The pair most recently wrestled together as part of the 2018 WWE Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia, defeating Kane and Undertaker in a tag team match. It was Michaels' first match since 2010.

The announcement of DX's induction will also represent a changing of face regarding Chyna, who died of an overdose in 2016. Chyna wrestled in WWE from 1997-2001, becoming one of the most dominant female competitors in the sport's history. She later became a pornographic actress, something Triple H said in 2015 on the Stone Cold Podcast (h/t Cageside Seats) would harm her candidacy:

It's a bit difficult, though, and this is the flip side of the coin that nobody looks at... You have a, I've got an 8-year-old kid. My 8-year-old kid sees the Hall of Fame, and my 8-year-old kid goes on the Internet to look at... 'oh, this is Chyna, I've never heard of her, I'm 8-years-old, I've never heard of that.' So I go type it in, I go punch it up, and what comes up? And I'm not criticizing anybody, I'm not criticizing lifestyle choices; everybody has their reasons. I don't know what they were and I don't care to know. It's not a morality thing or anything else. It is just the fact of what it is. That's a difficult choice.

Chyna's mother, Jan LaQue, called on WWE to induct her daughter last year in a Facebook post (h/t Pro Wrestling Sheet):

"As many of you know, yesterday would have been Joanie's (Chyna's) birthday. I truly appreciate all of the messages and rememberances of her that were posted by so many of you. As you can imagine, it's always a very sad day for me. But it helps a lot to know how many people remember her and loved her. It's one of the worst things in the world to lose a child. We HAVE to get her into the WWE hall of fame. She richly deserves to be there.

"WWE – LISTEN UP and do what's right for Chyna!! You owe her that for what she did for you and women's wrestling. She earned her place there. And it's long overdue."