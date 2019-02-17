Video: Philip Nelson Chucks the Ball over His Head for Amazing Completion in AAF

Denis Poroy/AAF/Getty Images

The Alliance of American Football is doing its best to emulate the NFL, and it seems Philip Nelson is trying to follow Patrick Mahomes with his no-look passes. Of course, this one wasn't quite as smooth.

The San Diego Fleet quarterback found an unorthodox way to complete a pass during Sunday's game against the Atlanta Legends, chucking the ball over his hand while under pressure:

He somehow found a receiver to turn a possible sack into a completion.

While AAF coaches might get an opportunity to be more creative than their NFL counterparts, you can be sure head coach Mike Martz wasn't a fan of that one.

Still, it looks the same in the box score for Nelson.