Imagining 10 Dream CFB Star Transfers If the 1-Year Penalty No Longer Existed

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The increased leeway for collegiate athletes interested in transferring has led to plenty of attention on and activity within the NCAA transfer portal. Although the controversial one-year penalty still exists, the NCAA did make it easier for players who endure hardships to receive immediate eligibility.

Former Georgia and now-Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields is the highest-profile name to benefit from this. Former Buckeyes and new Miami Hurricanes quarterback Tate Martell is also trying to play in 2019.

But what if the one-year penalty was gone for all, and star talents could move freely? The race for the 2019 national championship would either be filled with loaded blue-blood programs or parity would be as strong as ever.

We're banking on the former and projecting where 10 of the most productive college football stars would fit best if they could swap teams without penalty. The caveat: These transfers are like call-ups from teams unlikely or unable to compete for the FBS championship. Some transfers give excellent Group of Five stars the shot to pilot an elite program, while others are looking to provide a greater stage for their unique talent.