Justin Fields Eligible to Play for Ohio State in 2019 After NCAA Waiver Approved

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 8, 2019

ATHENS, GA - SEPTEMBER 15: Justin Fields #1 of the Georgia Bulldogs smiles as he leaves the field after the game against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders on September 15, 2018 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)
Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

Ohio State received good news on Friday when quarterback Justin Fields was ruled eligible to play in 2019. 

The NCAA officially granted Fields' transfer waiver request to play for the Buckeyes next season, via The Athletic's Brian Hamilton:

A 5-star prospect in the 2018 recruiting class, Fields spent his freshman year at the University of Georgia. He only attempted 39 passes last season playing behind Jake Fromm. 

Fields announced in January he was transferring to Ohio State. He hired attorney Thomas Mars to help with his NCAA hardship waiver. 

Following Friday's ruling, Mars issued a statement to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg about the NCAA's decision. 

"I'm happy for Justin and his family and all the Buckeyes fans who've been waiting for this decision," Mars said. Justin's not only a great quarterback. He's also an exceptionally mature and impressive young man. He fully deserved to receive a waiver."

Fields will compete to be Ohio State's starting quarterback in 2019 after Dwayne Haskins declared for the NFL draft. The Georgia native completed 27 of his 39 attempts for 328 yards and four touchdowns with the Bulldogs. 

