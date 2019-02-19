Ranking the Top 50 MLB Players at the Start of Spring Training Games

5 of 6

Associated Press

20. Joey Votto, 1B, Cincinnati Reds

2018 WAR: 3.5

Joey Votto did his usual thing of leading the National League in on-base percentage with a .417 mark last year. He also continued the defensive revival that began in 2017. What was missing was power, as he fell from 36 homers to only 12. In light of how he finished the year with a career-best hard contact rate, however, chances are his power will come roaring right back in 2019.

19. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B, St. Louis Cardinals

2018 WAR: 5.4

No other National Leaguer has been worth as much WAR as Paul Goldschmidt since 2013. He seemed to be slipping from his superstar perch early in 2018, but then he ripped off a 1.023 OPS and 28 homers over his final 110 games. He should give his new team more of that plus his usual defense at first base, resulting in yet another MVP-caliber season.

18. Anthony Rendon, 3B, Washington Nationals

2018 WAR: 4.2

Though he hasn't done so amid a particularly bright spotlight, Anthony Rendon has been an MVP-caliber player in three of the last five seasons. This includes the last two, across which he's posted a .923 OPS with 137 extra-base hits and mostly strong defensive metrics. Perhaps he doesn't have more upside to explore, but it's difficult to find faults with his current game.

17. Aaron Nola, SP, Philadelphia Phillies

2018 WAR: 10.5

Though he didn't get a Cy Young Award for his efforts, Aaron Nola led all pitchers in WAR last season. Beyond the 2.37 ERA he put up over 212.1 innings, his case was boosted by his 9.5 strikeouts-per-nine rate and MLB-low xwOBA—based on quality of contact—on balls in play. So while it's fair to have some suspicion about whether he was the best starter in baseball, he was unquestionably one of the best.

16. Chris Sale, SP, Boston Red Sox

2018 WAR: 6.9

When he's on, Chris Sale is as good or better than any pitcher in baseball. He led MLB in strikeouts per nine in 2015 and 2017, and he would have done so again in 2018 if he had backed up his 13.5 K/9 with enough innings. As long as he avoids more trouble with his shoulder (knock on wood) in 2019, he'll once again be a strikeout master and a leading Cy Young Award contender.

15. Matt Chapman, 3B, Oakland Athletics

2018 WAR: 8.2

Based on his metrics and his sweet, sweet highlights, Matt Chapman might be the best defensive third baseman ever. He's also coming off an .864 OPS and 24 homers, and he has the speed to steal bases if he wants to. Even at No. 15, he could prove to be hilariously under-ranked by year's end.

14. Manny Machado, SS/3B, Free Agent

2018 WAR: 5.7

Manny Machado's long stay on the open market is even more baffling than Harper's. He's coming off a career-high .905 OPS and a career-high-tying 37 homers, and he's either a playable shortstop or a well-above-average third baseman on the other side of the ball. And for all of the hubbub over his postseason antics, they didn't keep the Dodgers from the World Series.

13. Kris Bryant, 3B, Chicago Cubs

2018 WAR: 1.9

Early last year, Kris Bryant was on his way to a typical Kris Bryant season with a 1.022 OPS and eight homers through his first 38 games. Then came a left shoulder injury that ruined everything. He claims he's healthy going into 2019, however, so he should return to what he was between 2015 and 2017: an MVP-caliber star who averaged a .915 OPS, 31 homers and 6.6 WAR per season.

12. Aaron Judge, RF, New York Yankees

2018 WAR: 5.5

In addition to missing 50 games with a broken wrist, Aaron Judge generally wasn't as dominant in 2018 as he was in 2017. Still, a .919 OPS with 27 homers and 5.5 WAR in limited action is a heck of a "down" year. It also shouldn't be overlooked that Judge is a terrific right fielder. The only thing keeping him out of the top 10 is the fear of lingering effects from his wrist injury.

11. Justin Verlander, SP, Houston Astros

2018 WAR: 6.2

Justin Verlander was dominant before he joined the Houston Astros. But in 39 starts with them, he's become even better with a 2.32 ERA and a 7.9 strikeout-to-walk ratio over 248 innings. He arguably should have won the AL Cy Young Award last year, just as he arguably deserves a spot in the top 10.