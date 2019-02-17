Jose Mourinho 'Can Imagine' Working in Ligue 1 After Manchester United Exit

Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images

Jose Mourinho says he can imagine working as a manager in Ligue 1 following his departure from Manchester United in December 2018.

The 56-year-old was sacked by the Red Devils in the midst of a disappointing campaign but says he would be interested in working in a new country, per beIN Sports (h/t FourFourTwo).

"I can imagine myself as a coach in Ligue 1. I am a man who has worked in four different countries, I like to know and learn other cultures. Working in a new championship would be a fantastic experience.

"For now I'm calm, I try to live better with my family and friends and I work to get the right opportunity to go back to training.

"Two to three months [without a job] is okay, afterwards it's more difficult. I hope to have the opportunity to come back stronger.

"My project is my project as a person and coach, to improve myself, to be better, to think all days about my profession, which is also a passion. But this is not the time to talk with clubs."

Mourinho was in attendance for Lille's 0-0 draw against Montpellier on Sunday in Ligue 1:

The Portuguese has been out of work since leaving Old Trafford. The club have since revealed that Mourinho and his staff received £19.6 million in compensation after being fired by the Red Devils, per Simon Stone at BBC Sport.

Sporting Intelligence's Nick Harris offered some context:

Mourinho won the UEFA Europa League and the League Cup during his time at Manchester United, but the team have thrived in his absence under caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The team were in sixth place in the Premier League when Mourinho departed but have moved back into the top four under Solskjaer.

The Norwegian has employed an attacking approach that has excited supporters who had become disillusioned under Mourinho.

The contrast in the team's fortunes reflects poorly on Mourinho and has prompted suggestions he is out of date:

There's no doubt that Mourinho's managerial reputation has been damaged by his time at Manchester United. Yet his record and ability to win trophies throughout his career suggests clubs will still be willing to take a chance on him in the future.