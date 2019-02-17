La Liga Table 2019 Week 24: Standings and Final Scores After Sunday

Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Ten-man Real Madrid suffered their seventh La Liga defeat of the season as they fell 2-1 at home to Girona and Sergio Ramos broke the Spanish record for red cards with his late dismissal.

Casemiro put the hosts ahead after 25 minutes at the Santiago Bernabeu, but goals from Cristhian Stuani and Portu saw their Catalan guests claw back to take three points and leave Real nine points off leaders Barcelona.

Valencia went a seventh match unbeaten following their stalemate against Espanyol at the Mestalla, though Los Che have now drawn their last four domestic matches in a row.

Villarreal will host Sevilla later on Sunday before Alaves travel to Real Betis in the late kick-off.

Sunday's Results

Real Madrid 1-2 Girona

Valencia 0-0 Espanyol

Villarreal vs. Sevilla, TBD

Real Betis vs. Alaves, TBD

La Liga Standings (Points, Goal Difference)

1. Barcelona: 54, +38

2. Atletico Madrid: 47, +17

3. Real Madrid: 45, +12

4. Sevilla: 37, +13



5. Getafe: 36, +9

6. Alaves: 35, -3

7. Real Sociedad: 34, +5

8. Valencia: 32, +4

9. Real Betis: 32, -3

10. Eibar: 31, -1



11. Levante: 30, -7

12. Espanyol: 29, -10

13. Leganes: 29, -5

14. Athletic Bilbao: 27, -5

15. Girona: 27, -9

16. Valladolid: 26, -10



17. Celta Vigo: 24, -7



18. Rayo Vallecano: 23, -14

19. Villarreal: 20, -8

20. Huesca: 18, -16

Recap

Girona picked a fine time to end their 13-match win drought with a first victory at the Santiago Bernabeu, turning the script on its head as a disaster 10 minutes put a major dent in Real's slim title hopes.

Ramos is so frequently the hero for Los Blancos but turned villain on Sunday. The captain was guilty of a handball in the area that allowed Stuani to equalise from the spot and completed his day with a sending off:

Squawka paid tribute to the Spain stalwart after he added an unwanted La Liga record to his list of accolades:

Three points lifted Girona two places up to 15th, while Real remain third and nine points away from Barca, while Atletico Madrid's 1-0 win at Rayo Vallecano on Saturday means they're now two points clear in second.

Portu pounced in the 75th minute to tuck in Girona's second and seemingly ruin any hope Real had of overcoming the gap between them and the top. Nevertheless, coach Santiago Solari said after the result that he'll refuse to give up on La Liga's crown:

Valencia's home meeting with Espanyol didn't comprise quite the same drama and ended scoreless, the hosts' second such result in as many matches at the Mestalla.

In fact, coach Marcelino's side have formed a habit in bore draws of late, per OptaJose:

One point was enough to temporarily lift each side one place in La Liga, with Valencia climbing up to eighth and Espanyol moving closer to mis-table at 12th.