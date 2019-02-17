La Liga Table 2019 Week 24: Standings and Final Scores After Sunday

La Liga Table 2019 Week 24: Standings and Final Scores After SundayFebruary 17, 2019
Ten-man Real Madrid suffered their seventh La Liga defeat of the season as they fell 2-1 at home to Girona and Sergio Ramos broke the Spanish record for red cards with his late dismissal.
Casemiro put the hosts ahead after 25 minutes at the Santiago Bernabeu, but goals from Cristhian Stuani and Portu saw their Catalan guests claw back to take three points and leave Real nine points off leaders Barcelona.
Valencia went a seventh match unbeaten following their stalemate against Espanyol at the Mestalla, though Los Che have now drawn their last four domestic matches in a row.
Villarreal will host Sevilla later on Sunday before Alaves travel to Real Betis in the late kick-off.
Sunday's Results
Real Madrid 1-2 Girona
Valencia 0-0 Espanyol
Villarreal vs. Sevilla, TBD
Real Betis vs. Alaves, TBD
La Liga Standings (Points, Goal Difference)
1. Barcelona: 54, +38
2. Atletico Madrid: 47, +17
3. Real Madrid: 45, +12
4. Sevilla: 37, +13
5. Getafe: 36, +9
6. Alaves: 35, -3
7. Real Sociedad: 34, +5
8. Valencia: 32, +4
9. Real Betis: 32, -3
10. Eibar: 31, -1
11. Levante: 30, -7
12. Espanyol: 29, -10
13. Leganes: 29, -5
14. Athletic Bilbao: 27, -5
15. Girona: 27, -9
16. Valladolid: 26, -10
17. Celta Vigo: 24, -7
18. Rayo Vallecano: 23, -14
19. Villarreal: 20, -8
20. Huesca: 18, -16
Recap
Girona picked a fine time to end their 13-match win drought with a first victory at the Santiago Bernabeu, turning the script on its head as a disaster 10 minutes put a major dent in Real's slim title hopes.
Ramos is so frequently the hero for Los Blancos but turned villain on Sunday. The captain was guilty of a handball in the area that allowed Stuani to equalise from the spot and completed his day with a sending off:
LaLiga @LaLigaEN
Girona come back to secure first win at the Bernabeu! ❤ 📺 Highlights #RealMadridGirona https://t.co/82AkGk0vIg
Squawka paid tribute to the Spain stalwart after he added an unwanted La Liga record to his list of accolades:
Squawka Football @Squawka
Sergio Ramos is the first player in the history of La Liga to receive 20 red cards. His 25th across all competitions for Real Madrid. 🔴 https://t.co/dnPG6oq02O
Three points lifted Girona two places up to 15th, while Real remain third and nine points away from Barca, while Atletico Madrid's 1-0 win at Rayo Vallecano on Saturday means they're now two points clear in second.
Portu pounced in the 75th minute to tuck in Girona's second and seemingly ruin any hope Real had of overcoming the gap between them and the top. Nevertheless, coach Santiago Solari said after the result that he'll refuse to give up on La Liga's crown:
Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 @realmadriden
💬 Solari: "We will continue to fight for all three titles." #HalaMadrid https://t.co/aBDRr9Dfdc
Valencia's home meeting with Espanyol didn't comprise quite the same drama and ended scoreless, the hosts' second such result in as many matches at the Mestalla.
In fact, coach Marcelino's side have formed a habit in bore draws of late, per OptaJose:
OptaJose @OptaJose
5 - No team has drawn more games 0-0 than Valencia in Europe’s top five leagues this season (level with Reims). Drought. https://t.co/Kce6kXVSoQ
One point was enough to temporarily lift each side one place in La Liga, with Valencia climbing up to eighth and Espanyol moving closer to mis-table at 12th.
Italian Match Ends 20-0 😳