Daytona 500 2019: Odds and Predictions for 61st Great American Race

John Raoux/Associated Press

When New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman, the MVP of Super Bowl LIII, waves the green flag for the Daytona 500 on Sunday afternoon, it will officially mark the beginning of the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season.

William Byron is starting on the pole and will lead the field to start the 61st running of the Great American Race. Last year's pole winner, Alex Bowman, is starting on the outside of the front row, while Gander RV Duels at Daytona winners Kevin Harvick and Joey Logano will start third and fourth, respectively.

Daytona Speedweeks has already been eventful, and it will culminate with one of the most exciting races in all of motorsports.

Daytona 500 Information

Date: Sunday, Feb. 17

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Daytona 500 Odds (via OddsShark)

Brad Keselowski +800 (Bet $100 to win $800)

Joey Logano +800

Kevin Harvick +850

Clint Bowyer +1100

Ryan Blaney +1100

Denny Hamlin +1100

Aric Almirola +1100

Chase Elliott +1100

Kyle Busch +1200

Kurt Busch +1500

Martin Truex Jr. +1800

Jimmie Johnson +1800

Daniel Suarez +2200

Erik Jones +2500

Alex Bowman +2500

Kyle Larson +2800

Austin Dillon +3000

William Byron +3000

Jamie McMurray +3300

Ryan Newman +3400

Darrell Wallace Jr. +6000

Daniel Hemric +6000

Matt DiBenedetto +7500

Ryan Preece +9000

Chris Buescher +9000

David Ragan +9000

Ty Dillon +9000

Michael McDowell +10000

Matt Tifft +12500

Cody Ware +15000

Tanner Berryhill +20000

Preview

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

This will be the final race in which NASCAR will have restrictor plates on the cars' engines, which has been the case at every superspeedway race—those at Daytona and Talladega—in recent years. After the Daytona 500, there will instead be tapered spacers on the engines at those races.

However, the result shouldn't be too different. So this may not be the last superspeedway race in which fans see a lot of the action happen in packs.

That will certainly be the case on Sunday, as pack racing has dominated the action in recent Daytona 500 races.

Logano is coming off his first career Cup Series championship after he ended 2018 with a strong stretch, including winning the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway. He'll start near the front of the field, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him stick around up there for most of the day.

Also near the front of the field will be Harvick (third) and Martin Truex Jr. (11th), who finished second and third, respectively, in last year's final points standings.

There are also some top contenders starting near the back of the field who will need to work their way up, including Kyle Busch (31st) and Brad Keselowski (35th).

Like many past superspeedway races, it'll be the drivers who can stay near the front and those who can avoid the inevitable wrecks that will be left to battle for the win in the closing laps.

Pick: Although Busch hasn't won a superspeedway race since 2008, he'll navigate through the field and notch his first career Daytona 500 win. He has 51 career Cup Series wins, and now he'll finally have a victory in the Great American Race.