Watch Hamidou Diallo Honor Vince Carter, Jump over Shaq at 2019 Dunk Contest

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistFebruary 17, 2019

Oklahoma City Thunder shooting guard Hamidou Diallo stole the show en route to winning the 2019 NBA Slam Dunk Contest on Saturday night.

Diallo's best dunk of the night saw him not only jump over Hall of Fame center Shaquille O'Neal, but also finish with his elbow draped over the rim, which was reminiscent of Vince Carter's famous dunk in the 2000 contest when he was a member of the Toronto Raptors.

Although the 2019 Slam Dunk Contest was somewhat disappointing with New York Knicks guard Dennis Smith Jr., Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins and Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges missing on several of their attempts, Diallo was nearly flawless.

Diallo went on to beat Smith in the final round, becoming the first Thunder player to win the event since the Seattle SuperSonics moved to OKC.

The other dunkers attempted to jump over people and objects on multiple occasions Saturday, but many of them went awry. Also, none of them were as impressive as Diallo's since Shaq is a legitimate 7-footer.

Although many have jumped over people in the Slam Dunk Contest's history and Carter invented the elbow dunk, Diallo mixed the aspects together to make a dunk all his own, which highlighted his impressive performance.

