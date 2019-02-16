Watch Hamidou Diallo Honor Vince Carter, Jump over Shaq at 2019 Dunk Contest

When MJ Wore #12 After His Jersey Was Stolen Before a Game 15 Years Ago, LeBron, Wade and Melo Took Over All-Star Weekend 14 Years Ago, Iverson Dropped Career-High 60 Points The Kyrie and LeBron Bromance Is Back! Bats Have Become an Unexpected Attraction at Spurs Games KD Giving Back to His Hometown with Durant Center Four Years Ago, Klay Drops Record 37 Pts in One Quarter Remembering the Night Kobe Scored 81 Points Happy 37th Birthday Dwyane Wade Steph Is a Few Shots Away from NBA 3-Point History Can Harden Keep His Dominance Going? Steph Gifts Fan Who Asked for Girls UA Kicks with New Curry 6s Happy 34th Birthday to LeBron 👑 4 Years Ago, Kobe Passed Jordan on the NBA Scoring List Drummond and Embiid Reignite Rivalry Happy 24th Birthday to Giannis Antetokounmpo D-Rose Turned Back the Clock and Put Up 50 Dubs Trolled Fergie So Hard It Became a Challenge CP3-Rondo Blowup Was a Long Time Coming NBA Let Players Know They Have to Cover Branded Tattoos Right Arrow Icon

Oklahoma City Thunder shooting guard Hamidou Diallo stole the show en route to winning the 2019 NBA Slam Dunk Contest on Saturday night.

Diallo's best dunk of the night saw him not only jump over Hall of Fame center Shaquille O'Neal, but also finish with his elbow draped over the rim, which was reminiscent of Vince Carter's famous dunk in the 2000 contest when he was a member of the Toronto Raptors.

Although the 2019 Slam Dunk Contest was somewhat disappointing with New York Knicks guard Dennis Smith Jr., Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins and Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges missing on several of their attempts, Diallo was nearly flawless.

Diallo went on to beat Smith in the final round, becoming the first Thunder player to win the event since the Seattle SuperSonics moved to OKC.

The other dunkers attempted to jump over people and objects on multiple occasions Saturday, but many of them went awry. Also, none of them were as impressive as Diallo's since Shaq is a legitimate 7-footer.

Although many have jumped over people in the Slam Dunk Contest's history and Carter invented the elbow dunk, Diallo mixed the aspects together to make a dunk all his own, which highlighted his impressive performance.