Watch Jayson Tatum Beat Trae Young in NBA Skills Competition on Half-Court Heave

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorFebruary 17, 2019

  1. When MJ Wore #12 After His Jersey Was Stolen Before a Game

  2. 15 Years Ago, LeBron, Wade and Melo Took Over All-Star Weekend

  3. 14 Years Ago, Iverson Dropped Career-High 60 Points

  4. The Kyrie and LeBron Bromance Is Back!

  5. Bats Have Become an Unexpected Attraction at Spurs Games

  6. KD Giving Back to His Hometown with Durant Center

  7. Four Years Ago, Klay Drops Record 37 Pts in One Quarter

  8. Remembering the Night Kobe Scored 81 Points

  9. Happy 37th Birthday Dwyane Wade

  10. Steph Is a Few Shots Away from NBA 3-Point History

  11. Can Harden Keep His Dominance Going?

  12. Steph Gifts Fan Who Asked for Girls UA Kicks with New Curry 6s

  13. Happy 34th Birthday to LeBron 👑

  14. 4 Years Ago, Kobe Passed Jordan on the NBA Scoring List

  15. Drummond and Embiid Reignite Rivalry

  16. Happy 24th Birthday to Giannis Antetokounmpo

  17. D-Rose Turned Back the Clock and Put Up 50

  18. Dubs Trolled Fergie So Hard It Became a Challenge

  19. CP3-Rondo Blowup Was a Long Time Coming

  20. NBA Let Players Know They Have to Cover Branded Tattoos

Right Arrow Icon

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum won the NBA All-Star Weekend Skills Challenge with a half-court shot to beat Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young.

Tatum's stroke of brilliance to attempt the heave came at an opportune time, as Young was positioned to win with a three from the top of the arc when the Celtic took his shot.

Related

    10 Best Slam Dunk Contest Jams Since 2000

    Boston Celtics logo
    Boston Celtics

    10 Best Slam Dunk Contest Jams Since 2000

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Tatum Wins 2019 NBA Skills Challenge

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Tatum Wins 2019 NBA Skills Challenge

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Silver: Adding D-Wade, Nowitzki to ASG Was a Fan's Idea

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Silver: Adding D-Wade, Nowitzki to ASG Was a Fan's Idea

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Joe Harris Beats Steph in 3-Pt Contest👌

    Boston Celtics logo
    Boston Celtics

    Joe Harris Beats Steph in 3-Pt Contest👌

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report