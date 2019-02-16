Tiger Woods 7 Strokes Back After Hot Start to Round 3 at 2019 Genesis Open

Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images

Tiger Woods managed to make the cut Saturday at the 2019 Genesis Open, and he finished the day seven shots out of the lead at six-under after a red-hot start to his third round.

Because of rain wreaking havoc on the tournament schedule Thursday, Woods finished his second round Saturday and then played seven holes of his third round before darkness halted play at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California.

Tiger shot an even-par 71 in the second round overall to complement his one-under 70 in the first round, and he was five-under through seven holes in the third round before the course was cleared.

At the end of play Saturday, Woods sat in a tie for 14th place, while Justin Thomas paced the field at 13-under.



Tiger essentially guaranteed that he would make the cut on his final hole of the second round when he sunk a long birdie putt from the fringe on the par-four ninth:

Woods was right on the cut line at even par for the tournament when he bogeyed his first hole of the day at No. 4. After parring four straight and then carding the much-needed birdie on No. 9, however, he secured a spot in the field for two more rounds.

After just barely making the cut, Tiger got himself in contention by reeling off three birdies and one eagle over his first four holes in the third round.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.