Tempo Storm's Top Plays, Prize Money from PUBG NPL 2019 Week 3

GLENN CHAPMAN/Getty Images

Phase 1 of the National PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds) League continued this weekend, with Week 3 wrapping up on Saturday.

Once again, Tempo Storm proved that it's the team to beat.

NPL Phase 1 Standings—Week 3

1. Tempo Storm (131 kill points, 225 total points)

2. Shoot To Kill (110 kill points, 175 total points)

3. Cloud9 (112 kill points, 171 total points)

4. Team Envy (105 kill points, 162 total points)

5. Why Tempt Fate (101 kill points, 156 total points)

6. SpaceStation Gaming (90 kill points, 156 total points)

7. Endemic (98 kill points, 149 total points)

8. Wildcard Gaming (96 kill points, 145 total points)

9. Smokin' Aces (98 kill points, 141 total points)

10. Simplicity (83 kill points, 128 total points)

11. Lazarus (68 kill points, 103 total points)

12. Ghost Gaming (61 kill points, 102 total points)



13. eUnited (72 kill points, 97 total points)

13. Vicious Gaming (66 kill points, 96 total points)

15. Noble (53 kill points, 80 total points)

16.Oxymoron (52 kill points, 78 total points)

Prize Money (Per Phase)

1st: $100,000

2nd: $40,000

3rd: $20,000

4th: $12,000

5th: $10,000

6th: $8,000

7th: $6,000

8th: $4,000

Tempo Storm held a comfortable advantage on the overall leaderboard following a strong Week 2. This weekend did nothing to change their status as the top dogs, and they remain the top team after three full weeks of action.

In fact, their lead swelled to 50 points by the end of the day. But they were far from the only ones racking up points.

Having entered the day in ninth place overall, Endemic was in need of a solid performance to make some moves in the standings. A victory in the first match of the day was a good start:

While Endemic took Match 1 with a respectable six kills, Team Envy scored big with a 14-kill victory in the second game of the day:

That big performance helped Envy jump Why Tempt Fate for fourth place. Meanwhile, it also put them within striking distance of both Cloud9 and Shoot to Kill with two matches to play for the week.

Ultimately, Team Envy would close out the day in fourth place.

In Match 3, Noble put up an impressive 15 kills, but it was SpaceStation Gaming who grabbed the win:

They may have missed out on the victory, but that massive output was enough to get Noble out of last place in the overall standings.

And while they were held relatively quiet through the first three matches, Tempo Storm ended Week 3 in grand fashion. A 17-kill effort powered the way to victory in Match 4:

Shoot to Kill and Cloud9 sat just 28 points back before that match, but that 27-point outburst gave Tempo Storm plenty of room, especially with Cloud9 (five points in Match 4) and Shoot to Kill (one) struggling.