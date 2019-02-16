Tempo Storm's Top Plays, Prize Money from PUBG NPL 2019 Week 3

Tempo Storm's Top Plays, Prize Money from PUBG NPL 2019 Week 3February 17, 2019
Phase 1 of the National PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds) League continued this weekend, with Week 3 wrapping up on Saturday.
Once again, Tempo Storm proved that it's the team to beat.
NPL Phase 1 Standings—Week 3
1. Tempo Storm (131 kill points, 225 total points)
2. Shoot To Kill (110 kill points, 175 total points)
3. Cloud9 (112 kill points, 171 total points)
4. Team Envy (105 kill points, 162 total points)
5. Why Tempt Fate (101 kill points, 156 total points)
6. SpaceStation Gaming (90 kill points, 156 total points)
7. Endemic (98 kill points, 149 total points)
8. Wildcard Gaming (96 kill points, 145 total points)
9. Smokin' Aces (98 kill points, 141 total points)
10. Simplicity (83 kill points, 128 total points)
11. Lazarus (68 kill points, 103 total points)
12. Ghost Gaming (61 kill points, 102 total points)
13. eUnited (72 kill points, 97 total points)
13. Vicious Gaming (66 kill points, 96 total points)
15. Noble (53 kill points, 80 total points)
16.Oxymoron (52 kill points, 78 total points)
Prize Money (Per Phase)
1st: $100,000
2nd: $40,000
3rd: $20,000
4th: $12,000
5th: $10,000
6th: $8,000
7th: $6,000
8th: $4,000
Tempo Storm held a comfortable advantage on the overall leaderboard following a strong Week 2. This weekend did nothing to change their status as the top dogs, and they remain the top team after three full weeks of action.
In fact, their lead swelled to 50 points by the end of the day. But they were far from the only ones racking up points.
Having entered the day in ninth place overall, Endemic was in need of a solid performance to make some moves in the standings. A victory in the first match of the day was a good start:
PUBG Esports @PUBGEsports
.@endemicesports play the numbers to their advantage to earn themselves a chicken dinner in Game 1! #NPL 📺Tune in: https://t.co/N4wwMw4rAy https://t.co/e1zSmHvoXp
While Endemic took Match 1 with a respectable six kills, Team Envy scored big with a 14-kill victory in the second game of the day:
Team Envy @Envy
Another chicken dinner! #EnvyPUBG take the win with 14 KILLS. We're heating up and making a play for the top of the standings. Two more matches left today: https://t.co/vteqjtHL8G https://t.co/ZpDjUrpdi8
That big performance helped Envy jump Why Tempt Fate for fourth place. Meanwhile, it also put them within striking distance of both Cloud9 and Shoot to Kill with two matches to play for the week.
Ultimately, Team Envy would close out the day in fourth place.
In Match 3, Noble put up an impressive 15 kills, but it was SpaceStation Gaming who grabbed the win:
OGN Esports @OGNEsports
.@NobleGG had an AMAZING 15 kill game but @SpacestationGG steals the chicken dinner away in Match 3! #NPL 📺: https://t.co/HzSXmN60WN 📺: https://t.co/SXdQ8rGZHg #PUBG @PUBGEsports #OGN https://t.co/b7Yvc1Zf7a
They may have missed out on the victory, but that massive output was enough to get Noble out of last place in the overall standings.
And while they were held relatively quiet through the first three matches, Tempo Storm ended Week 3 in grand fashion. A 17-kill effort powered the way to victory in Match 4:
Tempo Storm @Tempo_Storm
17 KILLS CHICKEN DINNER! UNSTOPPABLE! 🌩️ #TSWIN #NPL https://t.co/010RyhEodM
Shoot to Kill and Cloud9 sat just 28 points back before that match, but that 27-point outburst gave Tempo Storm plenty of room, especially with Cloud9 (five points in Match 4) and Shoot to Kill (one) struggling.
Bringing Back LD2K Was Smart Move for NBA 2K