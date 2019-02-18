UFC on ESPN 1: The Real Winners and Losers

0 of 7

It was deja vu all over again for the UFC's debut on ESPN.

The UFC formally entered the ESPN ecosystem last month, but Sunday marked its first visit to the mothership. ESPN was pretty vocal about the occasion. Expectations were high.

Enter Cain Velasquez.

There he was again, the multi-time heavyweight champ who returned to the cage after injuries kept him away for two-plus years. Do not pass Go, do not collect $200, proceed directly to the main event on ESPN. With a win, the 36-year-old Mexican-American would make a splash like a Ford Escort in a thin heavyweight division.

There he was again, just as he was back in 2011, when he headlined the UFC's debut event on Fox. Expectations were similarly high, but Velasquez lost the bout and his belt when a Junior dos Santos right hand flew out of the ether and into the bull's eye.

Sunday at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona, Velasquez will have about as great a chance at karmic realignment as it's possible to have. Even the opponent is relatively similar, in thunder-fisted knockout artist Francis Ngannou.

If Velasquez can do on ESPN what he couldn't on Fox, he'll have redemption, contention and plenty of attention.

Or, maybe history will just repeat itself. It's been known to happen.

Don't tell me you were watching the All-Star Game. What? Well, that's what we're here for. The main event was just one bout on an intriguing 13-fight slate, and as always, the final stat lines do not reveal all. These are the real winners and losers from UFC on ESPN 1.