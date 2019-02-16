Dirk Nowitzki: 'I Haven't Said' I'm Retiring; Will Make Decision 'Later'

Darren Carroll/Getty Images

Despite rumblings this will be his final season in the NBA, Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki hasn't decided his future yet.

Speaking to reporters in Charlotte, North Carolina, as part of All-Star Weekend on Saturday, Nowitzki said he will make "that decision later."

Nowitzki has been given an unofficial retirement tour this season, despite no formal announcements about his plans beyond 2018-19.

Boston Celtics fans rained down "We want Dirk" chants at TD Garden during a Jan. 4 game against the Mavs. NBA commissioner Adam Silver named Nowitzki and Dwyane Wade, who has already announced he will retire at the end of this season, as special roster additions to the All-Star Game.

Mavs owner Mark Cuban told BaD Radio's 96.7 FM (h/t Dallas Morning News) on Tuesday he was corrected by Nowitzki when speculating about the 2006-07 NBA MVP retiring.

"Well, I said yesterday to somebody that I didn't think it would happen, and then Dirk corrected me," Cuban said. "And so I'm not gonna get into the middle of it at all. I'll let Dirk speak for himself."

Nowitzki, 40, is in his 21st season with the Mavericks. He's averaging a career-low 4.7 points per game on just 35.5 percent shooting.