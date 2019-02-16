Dirk Nowitzki: 'I Haven't Said' I'm Retiring; Will Make Decision 'Later'

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 16, 2019

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 11: A close up shot of Dirk Nowitzki #41 of the Dallas Mavericks warming up before the game against the Houston Rockets on February 11, 2019 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Darren Carroll/NBAE via Getty Images)
Darren Carroll/Getty Images

Despite rumblings this will be his final season in the NBA, Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki hasn't decided his future yet. 

Speaking to reporters in Charlotte, North Carolina, as part of All-Star Weekend on Saturday, Nowitzki said he will make "that decision later."

Nowitzki has been given an unofficial retirement tour this season, despite no formal announcements about his plans beyond 2018-19.

Boston Celtics fans rained down "We want Dirk" chants at TD Garden during a Jan. 4 game against the Mavs. NBA commissioner Adam Silver named Nowitzki and Dwyane Wade, who has already announced he will retire at the end of this season, as special roster additions to the All-Star Game. 

Mavs owner Mark Cuban told BaD Radio's 96.7 FM (h/t Dallas Morning News) on Tuesday he was corrected by Nowitzki when speculating about the 2006-07 NBA MVP retiring. 

"Well, I said yesterday to somebody that I didn't think it would happen, and then Dirk corrected me," Cuban said. "And so I'm not gonna get into the middle of it at all. I'll let Dirk speak for himself."

Nowitzki, 40, is in his 21st season with the Mavericks. He's averaging a career-low 4.7 points per game on just 35.5 percent shooting. 

Related

    LeBron: 'I Kneel with Kap'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    LeBron: 'I Kneel with Kap'

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    JoJo Ready to End Feud, Russ...Not So Much 😳

    NBA logo
    NBA

    JoJo Ready to End Feud, Russ...Not So Much 😳

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Predicting NBA All-Stars in 5 Years

    Dallas Mavericks logo
    Dallas Mavericks

    Predicting NBA All-Stars in 5 Years

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    AD Would Consider Celtics 👀

    NBA logo
    NBA

    AD Would Consider Celtics 👀

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report