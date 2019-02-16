Bengals RB Mark Walton Arrested on Battery Charge

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 16, 2019

Miami running back Mark Walton runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 2, 2018, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Cincinnati Bengals running back Mark Walton was arrested in the early hours of Saturday morning in Miami on a battery charge. 

Per David Ovalle of the Miami Herald and Andy Slater of SlaterScoops.com, Walton was given a misdemeanor battery charge after being taken into custody by police. 

Ovalle added Walton has already been released from custody after posting bond.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

 

