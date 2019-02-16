Daytona 500 Schedule 2019: TV Coverage and Schedule for NASCAR Season Opener

Daytona 500 Schedule 2019: TV Coverage and Schedule for NASCAR Season OpenerFebruary 16, 2019
The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series is nearing its first race of the season, and it's a big one.
Forty drivers will take the green flag on Sunday afternoon as a new campaign begins with the Daytona 500. Hendrick Motorsports teammates William Byron and Alex Bowman will start on the front row and lead the field into the first lap of the new campaign.
There has already been some competitive Cup Series action during Daytona Speedweeks, including the Advance Auto Parts Clash and the Gander RV Duels at Daytona. However, the Great American Race will be the first of 36 points races in the 2019 season.
Upcoming NASCAR Schedule
Saturday, Feb. 16
Xfinity Series qualifying, 9:40 a.m. ET, Fox Sports 1
Monster Energy Cup Series final practice, 12:05 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1
Xfinity Series NASCAR Racing Experience 300, 2:30 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1
Sunday, Feb. 17
Monster Energy Cup Series Daytona 500, 2:30 p.m. ET, Fox
Daytona 500 Starting Order
1. William Byron
2. Alex Bowman
3. Kevin Harvick
4. Joey Logano
5. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
6. Clint Bowyer
7. Paul Menard
8. Aric Almirola
9. Matt DiBenedetto
10. Denny Hamlin
11. Martin Truex Jr.
12. Kurt Busch
13. Bubba Wallace
14. Ryan Blaney
15. Chris Buescher
16. Jamie McMurray
17. Jimmie Johnson
18. Chase Elliott
19. Ryan Newman
20. Austin Dillon
21. Ryan Preece
22. Ty Dillon
23. Daniel Suarez
24. David Ragan
25. Parker Kligerman
26. Kyle Larson
27. Landon Cassill
28. Erik Jones
29. Daniel Hemric
30. Brendan Gaughan
31. Kyle Busch
32. Corey LaJoie
33. Matt Tifft
34. Michael McDowell
35. Brad Keselowski
36. Ross Chastain
37. Cody Ware
38. B.J. McLeod
39. Tyler Reddick
40. Casey Mears
First-Time Daytona Winner?
There are eight former Daytona 500 winners in this year's field—Kevin Harvick, Ryan Newman, Jamie McMurray, Jimmie Johnson, Joey Logano, Denny Hamlin, Kurt Busch and Austin Dillon. And there are also quite a few drivers who could notch their first Daytona 500 victory on Sunday.
Brad Keselowski, Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. are all former Cup Series champions, but none of the three have won the Great American Race. Truex is starting 11th in this year's Daytona 500, but Busch (31st) and Keselowski (35th) will both be near the back of the field and will have to work their way up.
Although Keselowski will be starting in one of the last rows, he is still tied with Logano for the best odds to win this year's Daytona 500, per OddsShark.
Aric Almirola and Chase Elliott finished fifth and sixth in the Cup Series point standings last year, but neither driver has won the Daytona 500. So one of those two could also be in contention to win his first Great American Race.
OddsShark has Clint Bowyer and Ryan Blaney tied for the fourth-best odds to win the Daytona 500. Both drivers made the playoffs last year, and neither has previously won the Great American Race.
The starting front row is also composed of two drivers who have never won the Daytona 500 in Byron and Bowman. It will be interesting to see how the Hendrick duo works together to try to fend off the rest of the field and how successful they are in doing so.
