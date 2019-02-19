Breaking Down Teams That Should Take Quarterbacks in the 1st Round

1 of 5

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

First-Round Draft Position: No. 6 overall

It's unlikely the New York Giants will unseat quarterback Eli Manning with a veteran acquisition. According to SNY's Ralph Vacchiano, Big Blue seem comfortable with him and potentially a rookie understudy.

"The Giants are not expected to be looking for a replacement via trade or free agency," he wrote. "Much more likely, they'll seek his heir in the draft."

A two-time Super Bowl champion with 242 starts over the last 15 years between the regular season and playoffs for a franchise with high expectations, Manning profiles as an ideal veteran to serve as an example for the next man up. If the Giants select a signal-caller in the first round, the rookie would benefit from watching the 38-year-old as a professional.

We can view the Giants' prospective situation similar to the Chiefs' transition between Alex Smith and Mahomes—with one notable difference. New York wouldn't have to trade Manning at the end of the 2019 season. He can walk into the sunset after his deal expires, which opens an opportunity for a young passer to usher this franchise into a new era.

This is an old-school approach, which goes against the norm. Rookie passers often take the field in their first years. Don't dismiss the idea, though, especially if there's a feeling none of the incoming quarterbacks has the collegiate experience and tools to start Week 1.

A team source close to Vacchiano doesn't see the 5'10" Kyler Murray as an option.

"They are still early in their evaluation process and obviously haven't seen Murray at the combine or his pro day yet, but in general, a team source said he's 'probably a little too small' for them," he wrote.

Secondly, head coach Pat Shurmur said he preferred tall quarterbacks, per Paul Schwartz of the New York Post. Based on the buzz, we can focus on Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins (6'3"), Missouri's Drew Lock (6'4") and Duke's Daniel Jones (6'5") as first-round targets.

The Giants selected Kyle Lauletta (6'2") in the fourth round of last year's draft, but it doesn't hurt to have multiple options competing to take over for their franchise cornerstone.