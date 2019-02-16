NBA Celebrity All-Star Game 2019: Final Score, Highlights and Comments

Juan Ocampo/Getty Images

Quavo's verse in "Made Men" by Migos came so close to perfectly foreshadowing the 2019 NBA Celebrity All-Star Game. "MVP the whole game, Quavo Russell," the 2018 Celebrity All-Star MVP raps—referencing Oklahoma City Thunder star point guard Russell Westbrook, who is known for his triple-doubles.

On Friday night at the Bojangles' Center in Charlotte, Quavo popped off the whole game for nine rebounds and a game-high 27 points. The 27-year-old Grammy-nominated rapper came close to becoming a back-to-back Celebrity All-Star Game MVP, but his team losing sunk his cause.

Instead, after the game, he was a good sport and graciously gifted the 2019 Celebrity All-Star Game MVP Famous Los an MVP tee.

Aside from the high-scoring competition, there was plenty of playful banter throughout to remind viewers that this is a celebrity pick-up game—which you can dig further into below.

Final Score and Quick Recap

Juan Ocampo/Getty Images

Final score: Team Staley (home) beats Team Bird (away), 82-80

University of South Carolina women's basketball head coach Dawn Staley led the home team to victory. Staley is familiar with bringing victory to the Carolinas as she is responsible for winning the university's only championship in 2017.

By contrast, the losing coach is certainly not used to losing. Three-time WNBA champion Sue Bird is one of the most decorated players in women's basketball history, and she almost pulled off the impossible in this game when her away squad nearly came back from a 79-60 deficit with six minutes remaining.

After going down by double-digits in the first quarter, Bird admitted that her strategy centered around NBA legend Ray Allen. "All I know is Ray Allen's still got it," she told commentators Chiney Ogwumike, Peter Rosenberg and Mark Jones, "and I'm trying to ride that all night, but, you know, after that it was a little rough."

Staley jokingly (or was she joking?) said during the ESPN broadcast that her team's hot start was "all coaching."

"I strategically put that (starting) five out there," Staley said. Her starting five consisted of her former player at South Carolina and 2018 WNBA Rookie of the Year A'ja Wilson, actor Mike Colter, Dr. Oz, comedian Famous Los and ESPN college basketball analyst Jay Williams.

Team Bird put comedians Amanda Seales and Brad Williams, Quavo, WNBA center Stefanie Dolson and Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Ray Allen on the floor to start.

As the game progressed, these starters made the most noise.

Highlights

Joe Murphy/Getty Images

After the NBA's $40,000 donation in partnership with Special Olympics, the best thing that can come from this Celebrity All-Star Game is 43-year-old two-time NBA champion Ray Allen coming out of retirement.

Allen was responsible for 24 points and nine rebounds while doing what he has always done best from downtown.

Ruffles, the game's sponsor, pledged $4,000 for every shot made beyond "The Ridge", a four-point line seemingly crafted specifically for Allen—the all-time leader for most made three-pointers in NBA history—who splashed early and often. The Hall of Famer also contributed eight boards and five assists.

Just a 10-day contract? Please, Jesus Shuttlesworth!

Keeping with the Miami Heat's theme of "He (Still) Got Game," 37-year-old Jay Williams was dishing dimes like it was 1999-2002 when Williams starred at Duke—winning a national championship before the Chicago Bulls selected him No. 2 overall.

Celebrity Game or not, it was equal parts nostalgic and heartwarming to see Williams can still ball after the nearly fatal motorcycle accident in 2003 that ended his professional basketball career prematurely.

Williams played solid throughout, but two highlights in particular were outstanding. In the first quarter, Williams supplied a behind-the-back, no-look assist—Patrick Mahomes style—to actor Mike Colter.

The second time around in the paint, Williams handled it all himself. After nutmegging James Shaw Jr.—who, it should be noted, is a true MVP for stopping a gunman at a Nashville Waffle House last year—Williams scored acrobatically while falling to the floor.

Quavo reminded everybody why he was the reigning Celebrity All-Star Game MVP with plenty of four-point drip to go around, including one with 22 seconds left that pulled his team within four. It's no wonder Quavo sunk Drake and won $10,000 in a half-court shooting contest while on tour last summer.

However, it was Famous Los who took home not only MVP but (unofficially) play-of-the-game honors. Los, whose real name is Carlos Sanford, played Division II basketball at Lincoln Memorial University. His baller acumen came into focus on a five-point play midway through the second quarter.

Los was fouled by Quavo while shooting from beyond the four-point line. He drained the shot while falling down and then completed the five-point play at the foul line, but not before he stared down three-time NBA champion Dwayne Wade, seated courtside with his son.

It's only right that one MVP makes eye contact with another.



Comments

Joe Murphy/Getty Images

Immediately following Team Staley's victory, Famous Los was named the game's MVP. As ESPN's Cassidy Hubbarth was trying to award Los with his new hardware, he was adamant about putting on the MVP shirt Quavo just gifted him. "Quavo told me to put this on!"

What else did the 2018 MVP have to say to 2019's? "He said I played a good game," Los told Hubbarth. "I was better than him, so I deserve it, and I appreciate him for that."

"Yes, sir," Quavo chimed in. "Passing the torch down to another magnificent player. You dig what I'm sayin'."

Allen couldn't help but note that Los' attempt to nutmeg him failed. "His calfs are too big," Los explained.

During the game, Allen admitted to the play-by-play team that he was about to call a play for himself and caught up with former teammate D-Wade.

Why Steve Smith Sr. wasn't mic'd up is something we may never get over, but the broadcast team did check in directly with the likes of Allen, A'ja Wilson and Stefanie Dolson, while Quavo was mic'd up and was caught telling teammate James Shaw Jr. who he was willing to guard:

"I got J-Will. I don't wanna guard Los. I ain't guarding Los. I don't like running around."

Perhaps Quavo would have won back-to-back MVPs if he chose to guard Famous Los.