Matt Kuchar Apologizes to Caddy David Ortiz, Agrees to Pay $50,000 He Requested

Chris Trotman/Getty Images

Caddy David Ortiz will receive the $50,000 payment he felt he was owed by Matt Kuchar after the golfer's controversial comments earlier this week.

Kuchar issued a statement on Friday announcing he would pay Ortiz the "full total he requested" after caddying for the 40-year old during his win at the Mayakoba Golf Classic last November:

Ortiz told Michael Bamberger of Golf.com he only received a bonus payment of $5,000, despite saying he was told before the tournament he would get "an unspecified percentage of [Kuchar's] winnings."

Speaking to Will Gray of Golf Channel, Kuchar defended himself:

“It’s done. Listen, I feel like I was fair and good. You can’t make everybody happy. You’re not going to buy people’s ability to be OK with you, and this seems to be a social media issue more than anything. I think it shouldn’t be, knowing that there was a complete, agreed-upon deal that not only did I meet but exceeded.

“So I certainly don’t lose sleep over this. This is something that I’m quite happy with, and I was really happy for him to have a great week and make a good sum of money. Making $5,000 is a great week."

Kuchar received $1.296 million for winning the tournament.

Ortiz filled in for Kuchar's regular caddie, John Wood, who couldn't make the trip to Mexico for the event due to a prior commitment.