Genesis Open 2019: Justin Thomas Tied for Lead, Round 2 Suspended for Darkness

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 16, 2019

Justin Thomas hits his tee shot on the fourth hole as first round play continues during the Genesis Open golf tournament at Riviera Country Club on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Kang)
Ryan Kang/Associated Press

After a rain-filled first day at the Genesis Open, Justin Thomas and Adam Scott are tied for the lead through Friday's action at the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California.

Both players sit at 10 under par before the second round was called due to darkness. Thomas was able to get through 12 holes in Round 2 while Scott played 11. Jordan Spieth didn't get a chance to start his second round but is in contention at minus-seven.

Tiger Woods also finally got on the course after being shut out Thursday, sitting at minus-one for the tournament.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

