Genesis Open 2019: Justin Thomas Tied for Lead, Round 2 Suspended for Darkness

After a rain-filled first day at the Genesis Open, Justin Thomas and Adam Scott are tied for the lead through Friday's action at the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California.

Both players sit at 10 under par before the second round was called due to darkness. Thomas was able to get through 12 holes in Round 2 while Scott played 11. Jordan Spieth didn't get a chance to start his second round but is in contention at minus-seven.

Tiger Woods also finally got on the course after being shut out Thursday, sitting at minus-one for the tournament.

